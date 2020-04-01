DHEC announces 4 new coronavirus deaths in S.C.; 210 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four additional deaths on Wednesday that have been linked to the coronavirus.
DHEC said all four patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. They were residents in Anderson, Beaufort, Lee and Richland counties.
“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”
This brings the total number of coronavirus-related to 26. There have been three deaths in Horry County and three in Florence County.
Health officials added that there are 210 new confirmed cases in the state. It brings the total to 1,293 cases. There are five new cases in Horry County.
Here are the new cases and locations:
- Aiken County: 5 cases
- Allendale County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 10 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 48 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Chesterfield County: 3 cases
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 10 cases
- Edgefield County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 23 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 11 cases
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 7 cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 28 cases
- Spartanburg County: 8 cases
- Sumter County: 9 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 10 cases
DHEC also released information on patients such as age and gender.
Data shows the average age of patients is 50 years old and the age range is one month old to 100 years old.
The agency also reports that 50% of patients are female and 47% are male, the other 3% is listed as unknown. Data also shows that 56% of patients are white, while 36% are African-American.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.