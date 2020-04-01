Conway-area non-profit expects surge in rental assistance applications

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a crucial time of the month for those already impacted financially by COVID-19.
The first of the month signals the start of a new payment cycle for rental, utility and mortgage payments for many around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
“This time of the month is crucial; we’ve had a lot of calls," said James L. Pasley, CEO and executive director of Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, an organization that provides economic stability to those in need.
Palsey said his organization served close to 5,000 clients in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties in 2019. He said that thanks to the coronavuris, that number is sure to rise this year.
“Last year we did 5,000," Pasley said. "I would easily say we would be upwards of 8,000 or more this year given the new population, plus the existing population that we served last year.”
For more information on rental assistance and other programs through WEOC, click here.
