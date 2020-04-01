Billions of dollars at stake for S.C. in 2020 census

“If you haven’t paid your taxes in five years, the IRS is not going to find you because you participated in the census. If you haven’t paid child support, local law enforcement is not going to find you because you filled out your census. If you are a foreign born resident and you’re undocumented, ICE, Homeland Security, whomever, they’re not going to find you because we just don’t share that data with anyone until after that 72-year mark," Studds said.