WATCH: Horry County leaders to provide update on county’s COVID-19 response

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are set to hold a virtual briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a press release, the briefing will be held at 3 p.m. and feature county spokesperson Kelly Moore, county council chairman Johnny Gardner, emergency management director Randy Webster, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, HCPD Police Chief Joseph Hill, fire rescue chief Joseph Tanner, and Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Von Moppes.
The briefing can be viewed on the county’s government access channel, website, and Facebook page.
