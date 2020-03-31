WATCH: Horry County leaders to provide update on county’s COVID-19 response

WATCH: Horry County leaders to provide update on county’s COVID-19 response
Horry County Government
By WMBF News Staff | March 31, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 3:06 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are set to hold a virtual briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, the briefing will be held at 3 p.m. and feature county spokesperson Kelly Moore, county council chairman Johnny Gardner, emergency management director Randy Webster, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, HCPD Police Chief Joseph Hill, fire rescue chief Joseph Tanner, and Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Von Moppes.

The briefing can be viewed on the county’s government access channel, website, and Facebook page.

Covid-19 Update

Join us LIVE for an update on how Horry County is addressing COVID-19 in our community. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay tuned to this page for continuous updates going forward.

Posted by Horry County Government on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.