This is Carolina: Kindergartner decides to be a ‘helper’ during these uncertain times

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of kindergartner Ellis Kerridge’s new home-schooling routine is finding ways to help others.
He began last week by taking lunch to nurses and doctors at Conway Medical Center as part of his ‘social studies outing.’ He also decided to channel his creative side for his neighbors.
Ellis said it makes him happy to be a helper during this time of need.
“A helper is somebody or something that helps people whenever they need anything like a fireman or a police officer," he explained.
Ellis took WMBF News along Monday to be a helper to his neighborhood. He delivered colorful letters to his neighbor’s mailboxes to let them know if they need anything, he’s there.
“Dear friends and neighbors at Cypress Creek," the letter reads. “We know this is not an easy time, but we wanted to send some love and sunshine from our family to yours. If you need help or assistance with groceries or going to the pharmacy, please do not hesitate to reach out and call us. Together we will get through this.”
It’s signed with love from Ellis and his parents, Carl and Jessica Kerridge.
If you have good news to share, send Meredith Helline WMBF a Facebook message or email WMBF at goodnews@wmbfnews.com.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.