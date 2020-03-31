Third Robeson County resident tests positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Health officials in Robeson County announced Tuesday that a third resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Department of Public Health, the older person visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February and is currently hospitalized in that state.
There is no one locally being followed as there is no linking his condition and the community, according to health officials.
Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough and other lower respiratory illnesses, like shortness of breath. Those with questions are asked to call the health department’s dedicated line at (910) 671-3220, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.
