Swimwear company donates materials, man to retrofit new respirators for Tidelands Health

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A swimwear company in Conway is going from designing swimsuits to helping employees and volunteers at Tidelands Health.
Tara Grinna Swim & Resort Wear are retrofitting new N95 respirators for clinical workers at Tidelands Health during the coronavirus pandemic.
The health system put out a call for volunteers last week to help sew new elastic bands on thousands of professional-grade respirators. While the N95 respirators are in new condition, the elastic straps have become brittle over time. Before the respirators can be made available to clinical staff, the straps need to be replaced.
President and CEO Tara Grinna said she saw Tideland’s appeal on Facebook and jumped in to help.
“We know elastics – that is our wheelhouse,” Grinna said. “In times like this, people need to step up. It’s our duty. It’s our obligation.”
A dozen volunteers, both Tara Grinna employees and volunteers from the community, are at the factory and removing brittle bands from the respirators and sewing new elastic on them, all while practicing social distancing.
“You sit here and concentrate on what you’re doing, thinking about how many lives we might be saving,” said Rosita King, who has worked at Tara Grinna for 10 years. “That’s what people do. We get together and help each other out. Anything to help.”
Tara Grinna plans to retrofit 35,000 respirators for Tidelands Health by using thousands of yards of elastics donated by the local swim and resort company.
“Everyone should really thank our local hospitals – the workers, the volunteers. It’s so important at this time,” said Grinna.
The professional-grade N95 respirators are part of the personal protective equipment worn by healthcare workers. The thousands of respirators getting new elastic bands thanks to volunteers will extend the supply at Tidelands Health by several weeks.
