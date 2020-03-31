Prosecutor: Michigan man who claimed to have COVID-19 at Kroger tested negative

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT/Gray News) - A Michigan man arrested for coughing on and touching items in a Kroger while claiming to have COVID-19 last Friday has tested negative for the illness.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said charges will remain against 26-year-old Jonathan David-Asher Miracle even though the incident was a hoax.
Miracle was charged with making a false threat of terrorism, which carries up to 20 years in prison.
"Nevertheless, he disrupted hundreds of citizens and must face charges," Leyton tweeted.
Prosecutors said Miracle was at a Kroger north of Mt. Morris Friday morning when a store employee called 911 after he was seen walking around the store and touching objects while claiming to be infected with COVID-19.
An officer found Miracle in the parking lot and handcuffed him. He is also accused of licking the window of the patrol car while being transported to the Genesee County Jail.
