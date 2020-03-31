Myrtle Beach firefighters battle building fire along 6th Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach and Horry County firefighters were called to the scene of a fire Monday night along 6th Avenue North.
Myrtle Beach fire Capt. Jon Evans said that two buildings were involved in the fire in between Chester and Flagg streets.
Evans said that everyone inside the buildings was able to get out safely.
WMBF News had a reporter just a couple of blocks from the scene, and he said he could see the smoke.
People are being asked to avoid the area for their safety and the safety of the fire crews.
