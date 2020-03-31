McMaster, public health officials to discuss S.C. response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials Tuesday to discuss the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
According to an update from the governor’s office, the briefing will take place at 4 p.m.
The briefing comes after McMaster issued an executive order closing all state public beach accesses.
