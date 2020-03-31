Man dies after workplace accident in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a workplace accident in Florence County.
According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, it happened at Johnson Controls on Friday, March 27.
The coroner said the victim, identified as 56-year-old Curtis Robinson, died on Sunday.
Robinson’s autopsy was conducted on Monday, according to von Lutcken.
The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.