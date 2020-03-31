Making the most of your internet services when working and learning from home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions of Americans are relaying on internet access to work and learn from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With so many people using their devices, now is the time to check in on your Wi-Fi connection.
Horry Telephone Cooperative suggests understanding the difference between bandwidth and internet speed to get the most out of what you have.
Tom Vitt, the director of public relations for HTC, compares internet services to a highway. The bandwidth is the number of lanes available and the internet speed is the speed limit.
When too many people get into the lanes, it can back up the highway and slow things down. This same type of back up can occur to your Wi-Fi when too many people are on it. Simply put, you don’t have enough bandwidth to deal with the demand.
HTC has tips for getting the most out of your Wi-Fi. For example, HTC suggests if you have a multi-level home, place the router in the center of your home on the first floor.
Also, turn devices off when not in use and never place your router near devices that may get in the way, like a microwave or baby monitors.
Vitt also said scheduling can help boost internet speed.
“If parents try to get their work scheduled at a particular time of the day and students do their e-learning at a particular time of the day, and maybe families interact with streaming video at a particular time of day, all of that will go toward making all of those experiences better," Vitt said.
HTC also has an internet speed calculator where you can determine what services will be best for you and your family.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.