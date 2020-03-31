Horry police: Suspect breaks into woman’s bedroom while armed with knife, assaults her

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man used a knife to break into a woman’s bedroom before assaulting and stealing her medication, Horry County police said.
Jacob Bay, 25, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, malicious injury to property and simple larceny.
Shortly before midnight on March 26, officers responded to Eastport Boulevard in the Little River area for an assault call, according to a report from HCPD.
The victim told authorities Bay used a butcher knife to gain entry to her bedroom.
Bay allegedly threatened the woman with the knife before “punching and kicking her down to the floor of the bedroom,” according to the report.
The woman attempted to call 9-1-1, but Bay took her cell phone away and continued assaulting her, police said.
According to the report, Bay stole two bottles of medication from the woman before fleeing the home on foot.
Police said the woman had visible injuries but refused to be seen by EMS.
Bay was identified as the suspect after he left his identification card at the scene, the report stated.
As of late Tuesday morning, Bay remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
