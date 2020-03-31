Horry County crews to start putting up closed signs, ticketing vehicles parked at public beach accesses, boat ramps

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County employees will begin enforcing South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that closes all public access points to the state’s beaches.
According to a post on the Horry County Government’s Facebook page, county crews will begin working Tuesday to install road closure signs at county-owned public beach accesses, boat ramps, and boat access roadways.
“Anyone parked in the County’s public parking at the boat ramps and public beach accesses or adjacent County public parking lots will be ticketed and/or towed,” the post stated.
Horry County police and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor the beaches and waterways, dispersing large groups and enforcing physical distancing guidelines.
McMaster’s executive order also closes all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
According to the S.C. Beach Access and Water Quality Guide, there are more than 360 public beach access points in Horry County alone.
The order goes into effect immediately and will last until the State of Emergency due to the coronavirus is over in South Carolina.
