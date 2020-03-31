Georgetown County deputies to begin monitoring beaches, sheriff asks for public’s compliance

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is asking for the public’s cooperation and compliance in obeying South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that closes all public access points to the state’s beaches.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities will be monitoring the county’s beaches and waterways for the duration of the state of emergency in South Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McMaster’s executive order, issued Monday, also closes all public boat ramps and landings.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.