Georgetown County deputies to begin monitoring beaches, sheriff asks for public’s compliance

Georgetown County deputies to begin monitoring beaches, sheriff asks for public’s compliance
An empty beach along the Grand Strand as beachgoers practice social distancing.
By WMBF News Staff | March 31, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 10:52 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is asking for the public’s cooperation and compliance in obeying South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that closes all public access points to the state’s beaches.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, authorities will be monitoring the county’s beaches and waterways for the duration of the state of emergency in South Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster’s executive order, issued Monday, also closes all public boat ramps and landings.

RELATED STORIES:

Gov. McMaster orders closure of public accesses to all South Carolina beaches

Horry County crews to start putting up closed signs, ticketing vehicles parked at public beach accesses, boat ramps

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.