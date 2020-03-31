Florence police ask for help in search for missing man; family offers reward

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who has not been heard from in months.
Family members said Tracy Lamont Herion has not been heard from since January 2020 and his last known location was in the 400 block of South Irby Street.
The family is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to his safe return.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.