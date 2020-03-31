Florence County EMS puts new procedures, precautions in place during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Emergency responders in Florence County have new procedures in place now as they try to stay safe during the coronavirus epidemic.
Florence County EMS Chief Ryon Watkins said he and his staff have a heightened awareness when they head out to emergencies.
The stations send all medics out with the proper personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, masks, and face shields. Watkins said they are treating all calls involving respiratory distress as if the patient is infected with the coronavirus.
They are also sanitizing ambulances and equipment after every patient contact.
“We are instructing our staff to clean their stations and their ambulances daily, and the ambulances are cleaned after every patient contact whether they are expected of having COVID-19 or not, so that’s a change from what we normally do,” said Watkins.
Watkins said that is difficult to maintain social distancing in their line of work, but they have put in place new policies to create a safer working environment for their medics.
First, they are having their dispatchers ask if it’s possible for the patient to come outside of their home, so medics can limit their exposure to the virus. Secondly, they are no longer allowing passengers to ride in ambulances to limit the number of people who come in contact with their equipment and medics.
They are also taking extra measures to monitor the health of all staff.
“We are stressing the need for personal protective equipment and we have been proactive about it to the point where we are checking the temperature for all of our staff members whether they exhibit symptoms or not, twice a day,” said Watkins.
Watkins also feels that the Department of Health and Environmental Control needs to release the exact locations of those who are confirmed positive for COVID-19. He said this information would enable them to take extra measures to keep their medics safe when responding to emergencies.
Watkins said providing any information short of where these people are is not enough.
“DHEC’s decision to only release the patient information is absolutely pointless from an EMS perspective and it is my hope and my plea to DHEC that they release this information by address immediately,” said Watkins.
Watkins said despite the circumstances the Florence County EMS is doing everything possible to serve the people of Florence County.
