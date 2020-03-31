FIRST ALERT: Rainy day ahead, cooler temperatures continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cloudy skies will give way to rain chances later today. As you head out the door for those Tuesday plans, grab the rain jacket and umbrella.
As we go throughout the day, we’re seeing the cooler temperatures from the first cold front and the cloud cover. Highs will only reach the mid-60s today as the rain becomes common this afternoon.
Most of the first half of today will be dry but a few sprinkles will be possible early. As we head into the afternoon, those rain chances will be scattered. Scattered chances will turn widespread by the evening with the best chance of rain arriving between 7-11 PM.
Rain will be steady this evening and into the overnight hours. As you head to bed tonight, expect the rain to continue into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Those showers will eventually become scattered by the predawn hours Wednesday before coming to an end around 7 AM.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals up to an inch look likely for most locations. There will be a few spots that pick up more than an inch where the heavier rain sets up. Even with some of the heavier rain, no severe weather is expected. That threat is in the Deep South today.
Skies will clear behind the rain on Wednesday and the high temperatures will be even cooler. Wednesday features the coolest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday will slowly warm up with highs returning to the seasonable category. We will see the upper 60s along the Grand Strand with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s by Friday for the inland locations.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.