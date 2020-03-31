FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain tonight, then clearing and cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain with periods of heavy downpours will be likely at times through tonight before clearing skies and cooler weather arrives to finish the week.
Periods of rain will steadily increase through the evening hours with the best chance of rain a few hours either side of sunset. Some pockets of heavy rain will be likely from time to time and even some rumbles of thunders will be possible. Areas across southern South Carolina may see a few isolated severe storms, but no severe weather is expected across our area.
A cold front will move through the region late tonight and bring an end to the rain around sunrise on Wednesday.
Wednesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.
Behind the cold front, gusty winds will give way to gradually clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Afternoon readings on Wednesday will only climb to near 60.
The cooler weather will stick around through the end of the week with nighttime temperatures dropping into the 40s and daytime temperatures in the 60s through Friday along with plenty of sunshine.
Warmer weather will gradually return through the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A few showers will return by late Sunday into early next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.