FIRST ALERT: Dry days and cool nights to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dry weather will result in sunny skies and cool nights through the start of the weekend.
A cold front that moved through the region last night will continue to push well off shore as cooler and drier weather works into the Carolinas.
Lingering clouds will continue to clear out this evening and overnight as gusty winds begin to diminish. By early Thursday morning, temperatures will be quite cool with readings in the lower to middle 40s across the Pee Dee and middle to upper 40s at the beaches.
The cooler weather will stick around through the end of the week with nighttime temperatures dropping into the 40s and daytime temperatures in the 60s through Friday along with plenty of sunshine.
Warmer weather will gradually return through the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A few showers will return by late Sunday into early next week. Along with the risk of a few showers will come warming temperatures with readings returning into the 70s and even 80s.
