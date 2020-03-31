DHEC releases new zip code data, heat map for updated COVID-19 cases in S.C.

Coronavirus: Flattening the curve
By WMBF News Staff | March 31, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 6:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there were over 1,000 positive cases of the coronavirus within the state.

DHEC also released a new heat map showing reported COVID-19 cases for the last 14 days, as of March 30. DHEC notes that is the timeframe for when an individual would be contagious.

Updated zip code information also includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending on Monday, March 30, at 11:59 p.m.

For that time period in Horry County, there were 33 cases across nine zip codes, which are:

29526

29527

29568

29575

29576

29577

29582

29588

Florence County has 19 cases spread across six zip codes:

29501

29505

29506

29541

29583

29591

Marion County has two cases in the following zip code:

29574

Marlboro County has two cases in the following zip code:

29512

Darlington County has 11 cases in the following zip codes:

29540

29550

29593

Dillon County has one case in the following zip code:

29547

Georgetown County has 13 cases in the following zip codes:

29440

29554

29576

29585

The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 22 as of March 31. There have been three deaths in Horry County and three in Florence County.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.