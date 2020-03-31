DHEC releases new zip code data, heat map for updated COVID-19 cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there were over 1,000 positive cases of the coronavirus within the state.
DHEC also released a new heat map showing reported COVID-19 cases for the last 14 days, as of March 30. DHEC notes that is the timeframe for when an individual would be contagious.
Updated zip code information also includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending on Monday, March 30, at 11:59 p.m.
For that time period in Horry County, there were 33 cases across nine zip codes, which are:
29526
29527
29568
29575
29576
29577
29582
29588
Florence County has 19 cases spread across six zip codes:
29501
29505
29506
29541
29583
29591
Marion County has two cases in the following zip code:
29574
Marlboro County has two cases in the following zip code:
29512
Darlington County has 11 cases in the following zip codes:
29540
29550
29593
Dillon County has one case in the following zip code:
29547
Georgetown County has 13 cases in the following zip codes:
29440
29554
29576
29585
The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 22 as of March 31. There have been three deaths in Horry County and three in Florence County.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.