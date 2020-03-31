DHEC: Number of coronavirus cases in S.C. surpasses 1,000; four new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday there were four new deaths related to the coronavirus and 158 new coronavirus cases in the state.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 22. According to DHEC, three patients were elderly who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged patient who did not have underlying health conditions. There were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion and York counties.
There have been three deaths in Horry County and three in Florence County.
“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic.”
The new cases bring the total number 1,083. Five of those cases are in Horry County, bringing the total number to 37.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 17 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 19 cases
- Clarendon County: 7 cases
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 4 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 18 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 13 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 13 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
- Sumter County: 5 cases
- York County: 13 cases
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Late last week, DHEC reported a backlog of specimens to be tested that had developed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory due to a nationwide shortage in the reagents (chemicals) required to perform testing. As of March 27, DHEC’s Laboratory has the necessary reagents, and the backlog has now been eliminated. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and it has returned to its regular timeframe of 24-48 hours after specimen arrival for providing testing results to health care providers.
