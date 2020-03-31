Conway Medical Center adds triage tents outside ER for screening purposes

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – People who go by Conway Medical Center will notice new tents that have been set up as part of its coronavirus procedures.
The two triage tents at the emergency room will be a place where health professionals will screen people for the virus before they come into the facility.
“We think this is really going to help improve the safety for not only our patients, but the staff as well,” said Conway Medical Center CFO Brian Argo.
The two large tents and a screening area are to make sure nobody enters the hospitals with coronavirus symptoms without being isolated first.
“We’re screening everybody that comes through the facility. They’ll show up to the emergency room and be screened through these tents. The triage protocol will be, they’ll be asking some questions about travel history, fever, symptoms, etc.,” Argo said.
If the hospital suspects a patient could have the virus, they’re emergency room experience will be a little different than most.
“If they are in the in-patient perspective or coming through the emergency room, then we put them on isolation orders in order to treat the patient and minimize staff exposure,” Argo said.
The hospital will have the tents in front of the emergency room for the foreseeable future and is stocking up on protective equipment in case there is an increase in cases.
“We’ve been working night and day and over the weekends to try to procure as much PPE (personal protective equipment) as we can. Right now, we have sufficient inventory of all PPE on site and continue to bring more in by the day,” Argo said.
The hospital said the Department of Health and Environmental Control will track people that patients previously came into contact with to look for additional cases.
