All hands on deck to help enforce closure of public accesses to waterways, SCDNR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to clear up confusion on the governor’s order to close all public accesses to beaches and waterways.
SCDNR spokesperson Robert McCullough said that waterways are open, it’s just the public accesses to the waterways are closed to force more people to social distance.
“If you have access, if you live on the beach, if you’re at the water, if you live on the lake and you got a dock and you got a boat down there, you can get your boat out and go ride around on the lake,” McCullough said.
He said that it has been all hands on deck to help enforce social distancing. He compared the number of officers and resources being used to the Fourth of July holiday.
SCDNR is not only using their boats, but the agency also used its plane last weekend to monitor people on Grand Strand beaches.
SCDNR said it had to disperse big groups, including on the popular summer hangout, Sandy Island.
“There have been a lot of big groups that have gotten together in different times and places over the course of the past week or so and it go us to this point, I think, somebody needs to be told they can’t do it because they can’t just not do it without being told not to do it,” McCullough said.
He added that the order was necessary to lower the amounts of people out on the beach and on the water.
