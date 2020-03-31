Airport leaders see 95% decrease in passenger arrivals at MYR

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Passengers flying into the Grand Strand amid the coronavirus pandemic has many in the Myrtle Beach community on edge.
Myrtle Beach International Airport Director Scott Van Moppes gave an update on Tuesday on the number of people arriving at the airport and explained why officials have not closed.
Van Moppes said that only 131 people arrived at MYR on Monday. To put it into perspective, 3,000 people flew into MYR back in 2019, which is a decrease of over 95%. He said that most of the people who are arriving at the airport are homeowners in Horry County.
He also addressed why MYR has not closed during the pandemic. He explained during the Horry County news conference that only the FAA can authorize airports to close.
Van Moppes also added that the airport needs to stay open for law enforcement, Department of Defense, medical supply needs and also other necessary equipment needed during the pandemic.
On Monday, Spirit Airlines announced that it is suspending service at airports located in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, which are considered coronavirus hot spots.
Officials said that guests booked on these flights will receive emails notifying them of the change. They said it could take a couple of days to implement the changes.
According to Spirt officials, service will be temporarily suspended at the following airports:
- New York LaGuardia (LGA)
- Newark (EWR)
- Hartford (BDL)
- Niagara Falls (IAG)
- Plattsburgh (PBG)
