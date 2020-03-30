Two dead, one missing after boat collision on Waccamaw River

Two people were killed and a third was missing after a boat wreck on the Waccamaw River on Sunday afternoon, according to media reports.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed and a third is missing after two boats collided Sunday on the Waccamaw River.

According to Sgt. Kyle vanAlthuis with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the collision took place near Pireway at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Jennifer Hayes, 37, of Chadbourn, and Megan Lynn, 21, of Whiteville, were killed in the crash, officials say. Emergency crews still are searching for 21-year-old Garrett Smith of Clarendon.

The three were passengers on a boat driven by Travis Suggs, of Tabor City. Suggs and a fifth person on the boat suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. vanAlthuis said the other boat was driven by Matthew Ferster of Shallotte. Ferster and his sole passenger were uninjured.

Both drivers - Ferster and Suggs - have been charged with operating a boat while impaired, according to Sgt. vanAlthuis.

The crash still is under investigation, and investigators are on the scene Monday morning.

