Spirit Airlines temporarily suspends flights from New York, other airports due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Spirit Airlines announced Monday they were temporarily suspending service at airports located in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
According to Spirt officials, service will be temporarily suspended at the following airports:
• New York LaGuardia (LGA)
• Newark (EWR)
• Hartford (BDL)
• Niagara Falls (IAG)
• Plattsburgh (PBG)
Spirit officials anticipate the suspensions lasting at least through May 4, 2020. It’s in response to a travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the novel coronavirus.
“Taking care of our Guests continues to be our number one priority as we navigate these unprecedented times. Guests booked on these flights will receive emails notifying them of the change and explaining their options,” according to Spirit.
