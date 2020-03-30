Social distancing citations low on Grand Strand beaches over the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The law enforcement divisions of the Grand Strand are enforcing South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s directive to limit crowd sizes on the beaches due to coronavirus concerns.
However, citation numbers over the weekend overall were low.
The Horry County Police Department issued 11 citations in total, which includes citations issued by both HCPD River Patrol and HCPD Beach Patrol.
HCPD officials said most citations involved multiple-household groups on boats.
Officials with the HCPD said most groups gladly dispersed with no confrontation when asked, therefore citations were not necessary in those instances.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Surfside Beach Police Department and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety all report there were no citations issued over the weekend.
Officials with those departments said beachgoers were very compliant and willing to disperse when asked.
Surfside Beach Police Lt. Gilbert Williams said people understand the serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the awareness alone of how serious this particular virus is is enough for people to take serious," Williams said.
The HCPD has activated a new email address for the reporting of possible social distancing violations. Community members can email compliance@horrycounty.org at any time to inform officers about a possible violation occurring in a public space.
The email address is only for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.
