SCDHEC updates zip code information for COVID-19 cases

By WMBF News Staff | March 30, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 9:17 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new information on COVID-19 cases by zip code.

The updated zip code information includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending on Friday, March 27, at 11:59 p.m.

The latest information shows Horry County has 28 cases in the following zip codes:

  • 29526
  • 29527
  • 29554
  • 29569
  • 29576
  • 29577
  • 29582
  • 29588

Florence County has 12 cases in zip codes:

  • 29501
  • 29505
  • 29506
  • 29541
  • 29583
  • 29591

Marlboro County has one case in zip code:

  • 29512

Darlington County has eight cases in zip codes:

  • 29540
  • 29550
  • 29593

Dillon County has one case in zip code:

  • 29547

Marion County has one case in zip code:

  • 29574

Georgetown County has six cases in zip codes:

  • 29440
  • 29576
  • 29585
  • 29588

Chesterfield County has six cases in zip codes:

  • 29101
  • 29520
  • 29728

In total, as of Sunday afternoon, there are 774 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina in 40 counties. The latest SCDHEC data shows 16 people in the Palmetto State have died from the infection.

