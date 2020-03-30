SCDHEC updates zip code information for COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released new information on COVID-19 cases by zip code.
The updated zip code information includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending on Friday, March 27, at 11:59 p.m.
The latest information shows Horry County has 28 cases in the following zip codes:
- 29526
- 29527
- 29554
- 29569
- 29576
- 29577
- 29582
- 29588
Florence County has 12 cases in zip codes:
- 29501
- 29505
- 29506
- 29541
- 29583
- 29591
Marlboro County has one case in zip code:
- 29512
Darlington County has eight cases in zip codes:
- 29540
- 29550
- 29593
Dillon County has one case in zip code:
- 29547
Marion County has one case in zip code:
- 29574
Georgetown County has six cases in zip codes:
- 29440
- 29576
- 29585
- 29588
Chesterfield County has six cases in zip codes:
- 29101
- 29520
- 29728
In total, as of Sunday afternoon, there are 774 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina in 40 counties. The latest SCDHEC data shows 16 people in the Palmetto State have died from the infection.
