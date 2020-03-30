Rep. Cunningham, who tested positive for COVID-19, calls on S.C. governor to issue ‘stay at home’ order

“Over the weekend I was in constant communication with coastal mayors who are experiencing widespread confusion about their legal authority to take critical steps to keep their residents safe. The Attorney General’s recent opinion that only the governor can issue stay-at-home orders - not local governments - has forced our local municipalities to weigh the price of keeping residents safe against the threat of costly legal action. This is a choice no city should have to make in a time of crisis, Due to the legal uncertainty of local municipalities’ authority to issue stay-at-home orders for their residents, my constituents and local leaders are confused about the accessibility of our cities and beaches. And residents of these areas are rightfully concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 in their communities. Our country is reeling from the further spread of COVID-19 and the recent trends are not encouraging. In order to provide all Lowcountry residents and municipalities with the safety and certainty they deserve, I am asking Governor McMaster to issue a statewide stay-at-home order immediately," Cunningham said.