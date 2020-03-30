North Myrtle Beach leaders amend emergency ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals for April

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to revise its March 26 emergency ordinance pertaining to the prohibition of short-term rentals.
That revised order states the prohibition, which is set to go from 7 a.m. on March 31 and last until April 30, extends to all manner of short-term rentals, not just those of 29 days or less.
Additionally, visitors currently checked in prior to March 31 may remain as long as they are abiding by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order to self-quarantine for 14 days.
North Myrtle Beach is one of several municipalities across the Grand Strand to enact a ban on short-term rentals for the month of April to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The revised ordinance can be read below.
