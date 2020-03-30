Midway Fire Rescue offers tips to maintain social distancing while boating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For those looking to hit the water to take a break from being cooped up in the house, there are tips to follow to ensure it’s done safely and in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
On Monday, Midway Fire Rescue shared advice on how to maintain proper social distancing while boating.
Those tips include:
- Only boat with those in your immediate household
- No beaching your boat right next to someone else
- Maintain your distance at the fuel dock
- No rafting up
- Keep your distance on the water
- No guests on your boat, including family members not in your immediate household
The final tip is to go right from your house to the boat and back.
