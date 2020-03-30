Man wanted on attempted murder charges after shooting in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have named a suspect in a shooting that happened last week in Darlington.
According to a press release from the Darlington Police Department, 18-year-old Eric Anias Bacote is wanted for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bacote allegedly shot two people inside of a car on Fleming Street on the evening of March 25.
The two were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information on Bacote’s whereabouts, call Darlington police at 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.
