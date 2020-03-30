Local nonprofit assisting families in need goes virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A nonprofit organization based in Conway is changing the way they meet with families in need due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Horry County First Steps has a program called Parents as Teachers where organizers provide parents with information and activities to help with the growth and development of children.
Organizers typically visit homes twice a month, but now it’s all virtual.
Video conference apps like Zoom have quickly become a way businesses, families and even nonprofits are communicating in an effort to maintain social distancing.
“Even though we have a virtual presence, we’re actually doing things face-to-face with them," said Amy Breault, the executive director of Horry County First Steps. “We can work with multiple ages in the homes. All of the visits are tailored to the children that are enrolled in the program.”
In addition to virtual visits, Horry County First Steps is also collecting items like diapers, baby wipes and paper towels to assist families in need.
“So what we are collecting at this point is diapers, wipes, any type of baby supplies or items," Breault said. “We’re also getting ready to create an online presence through Amazon so that individuals in the community can go online and purchase materials.”
If you are interested in donating or joining the Parents as Teachers program, call (843) 488-3336.
Breault said that supplies are currently going to enrolled families, but if other families are in need, they can call the office. As the organization collects more items, they will distribute to any family, she added.
