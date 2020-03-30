Horry police charge man in shooting that left pregnant woman injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is has been charged in connection to a shooting in the Green Sea area that left a pregnant woman gravely injured, officials said.
Dustin Anthony Butler, 34, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with attempted murder, first degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
The shooting happened on Bay View Road on Jan. 13, 2020. Butler allegedly shot the woman in the head.
According to a press release from Horry County police, Butler was taken into custody by Laurinburg Police Department several hours after the shooting.
Officials said Butler was extradited to Horry County and formally charged in the Bay View Road case on Wednesday, March 25.
“The victim was recently released from the hospital and she is doing well. Her unborn child was unaffected by the incident and the child is expected to arrive later this year. The victim wishes to urge anyone suffering from domestic abuse to contact local authorities—there is help available,” said Mikalya Moskov, Horry County police spokesperson.
Butler is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
