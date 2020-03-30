HGTC explains why some nursing students allowed on campus during COVID-19 pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Horry-Georgetown Technical College students are being allowed back on campus ahead of graduation.
WMBF News received a message from a concerned citizen, saying that nursing students were being told to go back on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order asking all public universities and colleges to go to online courses for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.
HGTC explained that McMaster has agreed to work with the school and other technical colleges to allow students on campus in order to complete required technical lab work for graduation.
“Beginning April 1, 2020, technical colleges will have the option to bring groups of 10 or fewer students on campus to complete required lab components of technical courses needed to graduate in Spring 2020,” HGTC said in an email.
The school said it will work with students who choose not to attend to develop their plan forward for graduation.
