Gov. McMaster orders closure of public accesses to all South Carolina beaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Monday that closes all public access points to the state’s beaches.
The executive order also closes all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
“As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it has become necessary to close public access to our state’s beaches, and to close boat ramps and landings on our state’s lakes, rivers and waterways,”McMaster said. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”
The governor’s executive order does not apply to people with a current and valid commercial fishing license or people who use public piers, docks, wharfs, boat ramps or boat landings that are used for commercial fishing activities.
The order doesn’t impact private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers or waterways.
