Gov. issued ‘stay at home’ order goes into effect for North Carolina today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a “stay at home” order for all North Carolinians, effective Monday, March 30 at 5 p.m. The order is in effect until April 29.
“We urge you to start as soon as you possibly can,” Governor Roy Cooper said.
The order will allow you to move around for essential services, including your job, food shopping, medicine pick-up and outdoor exercise. It bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other.
“These are tough directives, but I need you to take these seriously,” Cooper said.
The order directs residents to stay at home unless you need to leave for essentials such as a job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone.
The order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs individuals to stay at least 6 feet away from one another. Funerals are permitted to include no more than 50 people while practicing social distancing requirements.
Essential services are allowed to continue under the order, and directs the businesses that do need to stay open to practice strong social distancing requirements.
The order will be enforced by both state and local law enforcement officers.
The order identifies essential businesses as:
- Businesses that meet social distancing requirements
- Businesses operating in CISA identified sectors
- Healthcare and public health operations
- Human services operations
- Essential infrastructure operations
- Essential government operations
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Food, beverage production and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Religious entities
- Media
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial and insurance institutions
- Home improvement, hardware and supplies
- Critical trades
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services
- Educational institutions
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Supplies for COVID-19 essential businesses and operations
- Transportation
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
- Defense and military contractors
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
- Additional COVID-19 essential retail business
If you do not think your business is included in the essential services list and you feel it should be, you may apply online at the NC Department of Revenue to be designated essential by clicking here. Until your exemption is reviewed, you may operate as long as your business can accommodate social distancing in your workplace.
“We must take this step together in spirit,” Cooper said. “Even if you don’t think you have to worry about yourself, consider our nurses, doctors, custodial staff & other hospital workers who will be stretched beyond their capacity if we are unable to slow the spread of this disease.”
As of Sunday evening, at least 1,167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina and at least five people have died from the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Health officials say there are currently 91 people in the hospital with COVID-19, though that number is constantly changing.
“As expected, our numbers continue to increase rapidly,” Cooper said.
New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman signed an order Saturday morning imposing additional restrictions for New Hanover County residents.
The following closures/restrictions will begin implementation on Monday March 30 and will last for 14 days:
- Closure of playgrounds, team sport facilities, and public gardens.
- Closure of all public amusement places (whether publicly or privately owned or operated) where people may gather, indoors or outdoors. This includes children’s play centers, recreation centers, country clubs, social clubs, and more. Golf courses are restricted to allowing walking golfers or one golfer per cart to maintain social distance requirements.
- Closure of non-essential retail, including indoor or outdoor shopping malls, and retail facilities that that do not provide goods that are essential for health, sustenance, shelter, mobility, and hygiene. Delivery and curb-side service at all retail establishments may be continued. This restriction does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, hardware and building supply stores, or gas stations.
- Closure of specific merchants, specifically: auto dealerships, boat dealerships and other motor vehicle sales points (not including repair or maintenance services), hotels, motels, and short-term lodging (except as allowed by a governmental request to assist with the emergency response to Coronavirus), retail or “captain” stores situated at marinas.
- Closure of inside carry-out food service that requires the customer to enter the interior of the merchant’s facility. Delivery, drive-through and curb-side food service is allowed.
