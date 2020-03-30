Florence police search for woman last seen March 25

FLORENC, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen March 25.
According to a press release, Lora Ann Broach was reported missing by family members. She was last seen March 25 in the 500 block of Church Street.
Broach is described as 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds. Police said she has a condition requiring her to take medication.
She was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey shirt and a burgundy pullover. Anyone with information as to Broach’s whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.
