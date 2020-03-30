FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain and cooler temperatures will move into the area on Tuesday.
Tonight will see fair skies giving way to increasing clouds overnight and temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 50s.
Tuesday morning will start off with cloudy skies that will gradually give way to increasing rain chances. Most of the first half of the day will be rain free with just a few sprinkles possible. The better rain chances will arrive by the late afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon.
The steadiest and heaviest rain arrives late Tuesday evening through Tuesday night with a few periods of heavy rain possible. No thunderstorms or severe weather is expected, but winds will turn gusty at times as temperatures drop to around 50. Rainfall totals will reach
A few showers will be likely early Wednesday morning before drier air moves into the area and cuts off the risk of showers. Skies will gradually clear through the day with gusty winds and cooler afternoon temperatures that only climb to around 60.
Thursday and Friday will remain dry and sunny with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.
The upcoming weekend looks to feature generally dry and mild weather with temperatures warming into the 70s. More clouds and a stray shower or two will be possible by late Sunday.
