FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain set to arrive Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A round of heavy rain arrives late Tuesday, followed by the return of the cooler weather.
The clouds continue to filter in tonight, turning overcast into Tuesday morning. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain low for the first part of Tuesday.
Rain chances quickly ramp up late in the day, turning heavy at times after sunset. Expect the rain to contine overnight, clearing around sunrise Wednesday. No severe weather is expected but ponding on the roadyways can be expected overnight. Rain totals around 1″ look likely.
The cooler weather makes an apperance as the rain clears Wednesday. Our afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the middle 60s through the end of the week. While the frost threat is low, cooler mornings will likely mean you’ll need a light jacket early in the day. Temperatures are set to fall into the middle 40s each morning through Friday.
Rain chances are slim the remainder of the week and the temperatures will eventually turn warmer. Expect afternoon highs to return to the lower 70s by the end of the weekend.
