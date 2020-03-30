FIRST ALERT: Changes arrive for the new week, increasing rain chances Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big changes arrive as we head into the start of the work-week. After a summer-like weekend with record temperatures and highs ranging from the low 80s to the upper 80s, temperatures will quickly fall through the first half of the week.
As you wake up this morning, we’re off to another mild start. Temperatures will be cooler today behind a weak front that moved through the region overnight. While temperatures are “cooler”, we are still above normal for this time of year today with highs in the mid-upper 70s in Myrtle Beach. Look for the inland locations to make another run at 80 this afternoon.
Cloud cover will increase tonight ahead of another system that will bring cloud cover and rain chances to the region. Tuesday will be cloudy, breezy and damp. We will start off the day on the dry note but the rain chances quickly increase as we head throughout the day. By the afternoon hours, scattered showers become more common with rain becoming widespread late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 60s. Rainfall totals will add up to an inch with locally higher amounts possible from this system alone.
Wednesday will bring in the coolest day of the week with temperatures only reaching the lower 60s. Outside of a stray shower in the morning, cloud cover and rain chances will quickly decrease throughout the day. Expect breezy conditions behind the cold front with sunshine returning by the afternoon.
Highs through the rest of the workweek look to remain on the seasonable side. We will stay in the mid-upper 60s along the Grand Strand Thursday and Friday with the upper 60s and lower 70s in the Pee Dee.
