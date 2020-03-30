FIRST ALERT: Changes arrive for the new week, increasing rain chances Tuesday

Cloud cover will increase tonight ahead of another system that will bring cloud cover and rain chances to the region. Tuesday will be cloudy, breezy and damp. We will start off the day on the dry note but the rain chances quickly increase as we head throughout the day. By the afternoon hours, scattered showers become more common with rain becoming widespread late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 60s. Rainfall totals will add up to an inch with locally higher amounts possible from this system alone.