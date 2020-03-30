Coroner: Three family members, including 9-year-old, killed in Surfside Beach shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people killed in a shooting Sunday on Drake Lane in the Surfside Beach area.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victims as 47-year-old Brian Brady, 42-year-old Krista Brady, and 9-year-old Teagan Brady.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene and died from apparent gunshots, Fowler said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Authorities said Sunday they are not looking for a suspect at this time. The case remains under investigation.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to Drake Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.
