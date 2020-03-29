Three dead in shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead after a shooting in Horry County that happened Sunday.
Officials responded to Drake Lane, which is near Surfside Beach Sunday afternoon.
Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said police are not looking for a suspect at this time.
Details around the circumstances of what happened are limited at this time. Moskov said the Horry County Coroner’s Office is working on notifying family members of the deceased people about what happened.
Moskov said more details will likely be released once that happens.
The cause of death is also under investigation.
Community members are asked to steer clear of the location, but officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.
