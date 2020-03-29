FIRST ALERT: Summer warmth to end the weekend, cooler start to work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another warm one on tap for the second half of the weekend as you plan for the day ahead. Temperatures will climb once again throughout the day into the lower 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s in the Pee Dee. We will have to keep an eye on the record set back in 1985 for Florence today with a high of 89.
A weak cold front will slide through our area later tonight, keeping us dry but bringing in some cooler air for the start of the work week. The "cooler" air is simply cooler than what we saw for the weekend. We are still sitting above normal for Monday with highs in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Clouds will turn mostly cloudy Monday night and into Tuesday as our next rain chance arrives. A quick-hitting low-pressure system will bring showers and cloud cover to the area on Tuesday with the best chances arriving later in the evening. Highs will be limited and only reach the mid-60s on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue overnight and into early Wednesday morning before we clear out slowly throughout the day on Wednesday.
Highs will be at their coolest on Wednesday with the cold northerly wind rushing into the Carolinas. Look for the lower 60s to become more common for the day with decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will gradually warm as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend with highs returning to the 70s by Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.