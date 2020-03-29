FIRST ALERT: Changes arrive heading into our next work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We’ve seen an unseasonably warm weekend so far across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee but changes are on the way.
Tonight, a week cold front will pass through. This will help to set us up for a cooler and comfortable start to our work week. Tomorrow, expect filtered sunshine with highs topping out in the mid 70s for most.
Tuesday’s forecast brings about even more changes. A low pressure system will quickly enter the region bringing with it noticeably cooler highs and scattered rain chances. We’ll start off most of Tuesday morning mainly dry with the best chance of rain happening the second half of the day. These showers will linger into early Wednesday before quickly wrapping up with the potential of clearing skies into Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday will have our coolest high temperature, topping out only in the low 60s. This cool down will stick around until Thursday, by Friday we expect to crawl back into the low 70s for highs with sunny skies.