Tropical Smoothie Cafe donating 100,000 smoothies to healthcare workers, first responders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced its goal to donate 100,000 smoothies nationwide to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The smoothie and food chain says it’s a part of its #InItTogether campaign to help support healthcare workers and first responders.
“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time.”
Each cafe has been challenged to donate at least 100 smoothies.
According to a release, as of March 27, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has delivered approximately 20,000 smoothies over 20 states.
To learn more about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the #InItTogether campaign, visit the brand’s website.
