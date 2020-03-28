Tidelands Health reports health system’s first COVID-19 death

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus has died. The death was announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this afternoon.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the patient’s loved ones for this profound loss,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO. “We grieve with them, even as our health care professionals continue to work tirelessly and provide extraordinary care to those in our community who are afflicted with this dangerous virus.”
To date, 12 patients tested at Tidelands Health facilities have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Two remain hospitalized at Tidelands Waccamaw, while nine are recovering at home.
Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs, urged area residents to take COVID-19 seriously.
“This isn’t just happening in big cities and faraway countries,” Dr. Harmon said. “COVID-19 is here in our region, and the threat is real. Do not underestimate this insidious virus.
“Wash your hands frequently. Practice social distancing. And, if you’re not feeling well, seek medical attention promptly. Do what you can to lower your risk and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
