Three face attempted murder charges in connection to shooting in Florence parking lot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are behind bars after police said they opened fire in a shopping center parking lot in Florence earlier this week.
Officers were called to the shooting Wednesday afternoon to a parking lot at 330 North Cashua Drive.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Later Wednesday night, police arrested Damario Scarbrough and Rytrajian Cotton along Seneca Drive.
The two were charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.
Then around 2 p.m. Friday, Florence police took Ramano McDaniel into custody near Bishopville with the help of SLED, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Bishopville Police Department.
He is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.
All three men are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.