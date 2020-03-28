Rep. Tom Rice explains stimulus bill impact on small businesses in Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - President Donald Trump signed a historic $2.2 trillion stimulus bill on Friday to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The stimulus package passed through the House of Representatives unanimously, and Rep. Tom Rice, who represents the Grand Strand, was part of that historic moment.
“It is an awesome responsibility because you want to make sure you do the best you can to protect the public interest, and you want to make sure you do the best you can to protect your constituents," Rice said.
Rice said he and his colleagues had very little time to review before making the historic vote. He read 100 pages of it on his way to vote.
“Health experts tell us that in order to control this virus, we have to take this step, so hopefully it will bear fruit, the virus will be gone in a few weeks and we can get back to business as normal," said Rice.
Rice said businesses can start taking advantage of the $350 billion in small business loans included in the bill as early as next week.
He hopes the business structure of the coast will learn from this time in history and restructure a bit after the virus.
“I was pushing so hard to make sure small businesses in the tourism sector were protected," said Rice. "Second, it really is a cold reminder of the fact that we have got to diversify our industrial base.”
Rice said the small business loans can be forgivable, which means that so long as they are used for payroll exclusively, they don’t have to be paid back.
The idea is to keep businesses from having to lay any more people off.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.